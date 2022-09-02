The City of Detroit is offering up seven recreation centers for residents to cool off and charge their electronic devices amid a week-long power outage affecting thousands of Detroiters.

The recreation centers had been scheduled to close over the Labor Day holiday weekend for annual cleaning, according to a press release, but will remain open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The decision was made to help Detroiters without electricity following a Monday wind storm stay safe during an anticipated heat wave.

DTE Energy, a private utility that provides power to Detroit residents, anticipates that “the vast majority” of customers will have power restored by the end of Friday. The lights are still off for just over 44,000 customers in DTE’s service area, which includes most of southeast Michigan. Check the status of your neighborhood here.

The following cooling centers will remain open:

Adams Butzel Recreation Center, 10500 Lyndon

Butzel Family Center, 7737 Kercheval

Kemeny Recreation Center, 2260 S. Fort St.

Patton Recreation Center, 2301 Woodmere St.

Crowell Recreation Center, 16630 Lahser Rd.

Clemente Recreation Center, 2631 Bagley

Heilmann Recreation Center, 19601 Crusade

Detroit’s hazard mitigation plan warns that power outages during periods of extreme heat can lead to severe illness or death if immediate action is not taken. Temperatures are anticipated to reach over 90 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

“Detroit is also vulnerable to extreme summer weather because it may result in infrastructure

failure, whether from heat induced or thunderstorm induced power outages,” the city’s hazard plan document states.

The power has been out all week for many Detroiters. The National Weather Service described Monday’s storm as a squall line that raced across southern Michigan, creating widespread wind damage in its path. Gusts of 60 to 75 mph were responsible for damage to trees, power lines, and property and left over 375,000 customers without power across the state.

Detroiters can seek a $25 credit from DTE if they have experienced an extended power outage or repeated blackouts over a 12-month period. Learn more about eligibility and how to apply on DTE’s website.

Detroit’s Health Department issued a list of tips to stay healthy during extreme heat. Important things to keep in mind include drinking plenty of water; never leaving children, seniors or pets alone in closed vehicles; checking on relatives and neighbors; reducing outdoor activities and eating regular meals.

Signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke include confusion; hot, dry, flushed skin; cool and clammy skin; lightheadedness; headache; dizziness and nausea.

For more information, contact the Detroit Health Department at (313) 876-4000.

Detroiters also are being urged to report fallen trees through an online tool or the Improve Detroit mobile app. Residents are asked to report trees that have fallen on city property by calling (313) 628-0900.

Downed power lines are extremely dangerous and should be reported to an emergency line maintained by DTE Energy at (800) 477-4747. Detroiters should also call 911 to report downed lines so public safety officers can secure the area surrounding a down line until DTE crews arrive.