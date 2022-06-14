The City of Detroit is offering up seven recreation buildings and multiple library branches as cooling centers for residents in anticipation of record-breaking heat.

Temperatures in Detroit Wednesday are forecast to reach 97 degrees, with heat indexes of 104 to 106 degrees. The temperature is expected to surpass the 95-degree record set in the city in 1988, said Kyle Klein, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in White Lake Township.

Detroit health officials said they are expanding the use of the seven recreation centers immediately until an excessive heat advisory is lifted. There are also seven library branches open and available to provide residents relief.

“The City of Detroit is taking steps to protect Detroiters from extreme heat with the opening of cooling centers in neighborhoods across the City,” Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair Razo said in a statement. “Young children, older adults and those living with chronic medical conditions are especially vulnerable.”

Fair Razo also encouraged residents to check in on their neighbors and protect their pets.

Those visiting the recreation centers and staff at the sites will be required to wear a face mask and observe social distancing rules to guard against the spread of COVID-19. City officials said high-touch areas and restrooms will be disinfected every two hours and maximum capacity limits at each location will be lowered. Personal protective equipment and bottled water will be on hand and provided to those who need it.

To stay safe, the Detroit Health Department is urging residents to stay hydrated, limit outdoor activities during the hours of 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. and to be on the lookout for signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Symptoms might include nausea, confusion, rapid as well as slowed heart rate.

Klein said temperatures are expected to begin climbing Tuesday evening before likely reaching record highs on Wednesday. On Thursday, temperatures in Detroit are expected to be around 90 degrees and will return to about average for Friday and throughout the weekend, he said.

“Drink water, take plenty of breaks and if you can, limit your outdoor activities,” Klein said.

Recreation cooling centers in Detroit:

Adams Butzel Complex, 10500 Lyndon – 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Farwell Recreation Center, 2711 E. Outer Drive – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday

Lasky Recreation Center, 13200 Fenelon – 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday

Patton Recreation Center, 2301 Woodmere – 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Kemeny Recreation Center, 2260 S. Fort – 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Crowell Recreation Center, 16630 Lahser – 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Heilmann Recreation Center, 19601 Crusade – 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Detroit Public Library branches:

All branches are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday. Capacity is limited to 50% and visitors are limited to two hours each as a precaution due to COVID-19.

Main Library, 5201 Woodward Avenue

Campbell Branch, 8733 W. Vernor Highway

Edison Branch, 18400 Joy Road

Jefferson Branch, 12350 E. Outer Drive

Parkman Branch, 1766 Oakman Boulevard

Redford Branch, 21200 W. Grand River Avenue

Wilder Branch, 7140 E. Seven Mile Road

For more information on the locations, visit the city’s cooling center page. See details on reducing the risk for heat-related health issues here.