Detroit native Jemele Hill has had a long journey to get to where she is today.

From growing up in poverty and seeing her mother deal with addiction, to leaving her prominent ESPN job after a social media spat with former President Donald Trump, Hill knows that setbacks are all part of life.

Hill was at Marygrove College in Detroit Tuesday to promote her recently published book Uphill: A Memoir. The Mumford High School graduate talked about her life and career struggles, but also the positive moments that have helped her understand her place in the media landscape.

Detroit native and Michigan State University alum Jemele Hill came to her hometown at the end of a nationwide book tour Tuesday evening. Her recently published book Uphill: A Memoir details her childhood living in poverty, addiction affecting her family, and her high-profile departure from ESPN. (BridgeDetroit photo by Bryce Huffman)

Before the event, podcast host and contributing writer for The Atlantic and former Detroit Free Press journalist, spoke with BridgeDetroit reporter Bryce Huffman about what convinced her to write the book and what she hopes Detroiters take away from her life story.

Listen here to hear the highlights from that interview.