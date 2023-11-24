Detroiters struggling to pay their yearly property taxes can apply for a poverty tax exemption through early next month.

Eligible homeowners have until Dec. 11 to sign up for the City of Detroit’s Homeowners Property Exemption (HOPE) program to see a partial or full reduction in their 2023 property taxes.

The city and nonprofit partners are hosting two resource days to help people complete their applications.

The HOPE program — meant to keep Detroiters at risk of foreclosure in their homes — reduces or exempts qualifying homeowners from property taxes for the current year based on household income.

Eligibility for the HOPE program is based on whether a resident owns and occupies their home as their primary residence and their household income. The maximum income for a full exemption for a family of three is $24,872. Most homeowners whose income is below the HOPE program’s income guidelines are generally approved and more than 11,000 Detroit homeowners were approved this year, according to a news release this week.

Residents who need help with their HOPE application can go to the Wayne Metropolitan Community Action Agency located at 7310 Woodward Avenue for two resource events, between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 8 and Dec. 11.

For more information, go to www.detroitmi.gov/HOPE. Homeowners can apply for HOPE online or schedule an appointment for assistance with Wayne Metro by going to bit.ly/WayneMetroHOPE or calling the agency at 313-244-0274. The December resource events accept walk-ins.

