In early November, Blitzen’s on Bagley was beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

The bar in southwest Detroit transformed into a space with twinkling lights, an Elf on the Shelf and a TV displaying clips of classic holiday movies like “A Christmas Story” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

As holiday pop-ups become more popular in metro Detroit, Blitzen’s offers patrons a chance to sip their favorite cocktails while getting into the holiday spirit. Along with decorations and movies, the bar offers drinks that will land you on Santa’s naughty list–Grinch Punch, spiked eggnog and hot chocolate with your choice of Bailey’s Irish Cream, Rumchata, or Fireball.

Co-owner Jacques Driscoll told BridgeDetroit this is the second year the bar has done holiday themed pop-ups. He said the concept came together when he and his wife, co-owner Christine Driscoll, visited a Christmas-themed bar in Philadelphia.

“There was another bar in here and when the lease was over, they decided not to renew,” he said of the space on Bagley. “This was right before Christmas last year and we had a liquor license in the building…and we can’t not be open for the holiday season and we felt like we should open a holiday bar. My mom’s kind of a hoarder of Christmas stuff, so we figured, why not?”

Driscoll thought only a few people would show up, but the pop-ups have become a success. The bar operates a Valentine’s pop-up as well, Vixen’s on Bagley. Driscoll runs the company InLaws Hospitality, which also owns the popular Detroit spots Green Dot Stables, Johnny Noodle King and Yellow Light Coffee and Donuts.

“It’s a lot of work, but it’s super fun and people seem to enjoy it,” Driscoll said.

When he first opened Blitzen’s, Driscoll roped anyone who was willing to help behind the bar, including a friend from Florida and WDET-FM host Nick Austin. Now, he has six people on staff to help pass out red and green Jell-O shots and Grinch Punch, which consists of vodka, lime simple syrup, pineapple juice and ginger ale.

“Even though it’s quick, it’s always a fun project doing the tastings and putting all the ideas together,” he said.

For those wanting a bite to eat, Blitzen’s has a rotating list of food pop-ups–Gajiza Dumplins, Norma G’s and Esto’s Garage.

Hours for Blitzen’s on Bagley are 5-11 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and 5 p.m. to midnight Wednesday to Sunday. The bar will keep its Christmas theme until early January.

“We’re having so much fun doing these pop-ups,” Driscoll said. “The plan is to still put something more permanent in there, but until we nail that idea down. we’ll keep doing the pop-ups.”

More holiday events around Detroit

Wondering what else is going on in Detroit during the holiday season? Here’s a list of things to keep you busy:

Markets at Cadillac Square: Located in the heart of downtown, the Downtown Detroit Markets is a shopping destination for those who want to support local businesses. Vendors include Ariya’s Apparel and Accessories, Bags to Butterflies, Crummy’s Cake Supply and Studio and Halie & Co. The markets are open until Jan. 7.

Holidays in Greektown: The Greektown Neighborhood Partnership is hosting its holiday event Saturday from 2-8 p.m. The event will feature 14 ice carvings along Monroe Street, as well as Christmas caroling and festive drink and food specials in neighborhood restaurants and bars.

1001 Winter Wonders: Santa Claus has made its way to Detroit early! Kids can take a photo with Santa at the 1001 Woodward Building until Sunday. Hours are 4-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 12-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Illusionists –Magic of the Holidays: Magic act The Illusionists are making a stop at the Fox Theatre Friday and Saturday for its holiday show. The performances are set to surprise audiences of all ages. Tickets start at $25.

“Elf” in concert: Celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Will Ferrell Christmas comedy “Elf” on the big screen at Orchestra Hall Friday and Saturday. The Detroit Symphony Orchestra will perform the movie’s score alongside the movie. Tickets begin at $59.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra: Folks who like their Christmas music with a harder edge can check out the rock group’s annual Detroit show at Little Caesars Arena Saturday. This year’s tour is called “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO and More,” which promises a new and larger presentation of the beloved holiday tradition. Tickets begin at $40 for the 3 p.m. show and $50 for the 7:30 p.m. show.

Kwanzaa Kinara: For those who observe Kwanzaa, the Downtown Detroit Partnership will host the Motor City Kwanzaa Kinara at Campus Martius Park Saturday from 3-5 p.m. The event will feature remarks by Kwanzaa founder Dr. Maulana Karenga, live performances and more. At sunset, guests and attendees will come together for a lighting ceremony of the 30-foot tall unity candle.

Resolution Ball: Described as metro Detroit’s largest New Year’s Eve party, the 20th annual Resolution Ball will take place beginning at 8 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Masonic Temple. Guests will have access to a champagne reception upon arrival, as well as midnight snack stations and entertainment from DJs Choff, Cue, Tommy Holiday, Hartmando, Tony Toca and Mike Zee. Tickets are selling fast, with prices ranging from $55 to $150 for VIP access.

Much Love New Year’s Eve: North End gallery and event space Tangent Gallery is hosting a New Year’s Eve party beginning at 8 p.m. Dec. 31 featuring several performers like Chase the Dream, Hari and Ian Strange. The party also includes a buffet and a champagne toast at midnight. Tickets are $25.

Flood the New Year: Flood’s Bar and Grille in Greektown is hosting its “Flood the New Year” celebration Dec. 31 beginning at 9 p.m. The kitchen will be open until 1 a.m. and guests can do a champagne toast at midnight. Flood’s is selling early bird tickets for $30.