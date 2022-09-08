This Week on American Black Journal:

It’s time to celebrate. The Detroit Chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ), an organization of metro Detroit journalists, students and media professionals that champion diversity in newsrooms and the content that’s produced, has announced a yearlong slate of events to celebrate the association’s 40th anniversary.



Founded in December 1982, the Detroit Chapter of NABJ will commemorate the 40th anniversary by recognizing the chapter’s founding members, and “in keeping with tradition,” as the nonprofit’s website says, the yearlong celebration concludes with a celebrity roast honoring WXYZ-TV Editorial Director Chuck Stokes.

Filling in for Stephen Henderson, guest host Trudy Gallant-Stokes speaks with Nicole Avery Nichols, co-chair of the 40th Anniversary Celebration and the editor-in-chief at Chalkbeat, about the events planned for the Detroit Chapter of NABJ’s milestone. Plus, they discuss the history of the NABJ, the importance of diversity in media, and their plans for a newly created youth scholarship program.

The Michigan Barber School, a historic Detroit barbershop and school that’s known for providing training opportunities to aspiring African American barbers and hairstylists, celebrates its 75th anniversary this year. Founded in Detroit’s Black Bottom neighborhood in 1947, the barber school and public shop has since moved to a newer 6,000-square-foot space, but the school’s mission to prepare students for the barbering business hasn’t changed.

Michigan Barber School Director Saul Green sits down with “American Black Journal” guest host Trudy Gallant-Stokes, who’s filling in for Stephen Henderson, to talk about the 75-year history of the Black-owned and operated barber school founded by his father. The duo reflects on the barber school’s success in training and producing expert licensed and educated barbers, stylists and entrepreneurs.

