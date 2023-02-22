This Week on American Black Journal:

A shift in representation: Detroit’s Black political past and present

For the first time in nearly 70 years, Detroit does not have an African American representative in Congress. Last year, voters did not elect any of the eight African Americans who ran for an open 13th District U.S. Congressional seat. Instead, Rep. Shri Thanedar, an immigrant from India, was chosen to represent the city, which has a nearly 80% Black population. State Sen. Adam Hollier was the Black candidate closest to securing the open seat behind Thanedar.

This story also appeared in DPTV - American Black Journal

As Detroit ends an era of Black political representation in Congress, what impact will that loss have on the city’s majority-Black constituents? To find out, “American Black Journal” contributor Orlando Bailey, the engagement director for BridgeDetroit, sat down with longtime Detroit political consultant Adolph Mongo to talk about the city’s Black political representation over the years, how it has changed and why.

Plus, they discuss the role that Michigan’s new redistricting maps had on the 2022 election cycle and Black voter turnout in Detroit.