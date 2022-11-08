Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel was leading Republican challenger Matthew DePerno early Wednesday morning and, while the race is too close to call, she said “things are looking pretty good right now” for re-election.

This story also appeared in Bridge Michigan

As of 12:10 a.m., the Democratic incumbent Nessel led DePerno 50 percent to 48 percent with 44 percent of precincts reporting. But results were still trickling in from Detroit, a Democratic stronghold expected to go big for Nessel and other incumbents.

“I don’t want to be too optimistic, but I am really looking forward to serving the people of this great state for another four years,” Nessel told a crowd in Detroit.

She said the results of the election, which show several statewide Democrats leading over Republicans, affirmed the state’s values including “love over hate, hope over fear, unity over division, science over ignorance, equality over bigotry, facts over lies and democracy over fascism”

DePerno pleaded patience to his supporters, writing on Twitter, “we must respect the election process and ensure that every *legal* ballot is counted. I ask that my supporters remain patient as hardworking election workers complete the count.”

Nessel, a Plymouth Democrat, former Wayne County assistant prosecutor and defense attorney who worked on a landmark case that eventually helped lead to the legalization of same-sex marriage around the country, is the state’s first openly LGBTQ person to hold statewide office in Michigan.

While in office, Nessel has focused on progressive issues while investigating the Catholic Church for sexual abuse and pursing a mostly losing legal battle to close Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline under the Straits of Mackinac.

She opposed many policies set forth by the Trump administration, and her office also started new investigative units and worked to expand criminal expungement.

But her office has also had setbacks in attempting to prosecute the Flint water crisis, and her glib style has attracted detractors.

DePerno is best known for unsuccessful legal challenges aimed at undermining 2020 election results in Antrim County and elsewhere, and was later rewarded for his work with an endorsement from former President Donald Trump.

He remains the target of a criminal investigation by a special prosecutor, who is probing whether DePerno participated in a vote tabulator tampering scheme. DePerno has denied the allegations and claims he’s the victim of political persecution.

The investigation was launched by Nessel’s office but is currently in the hands of Muskegon County Prosecutor DJ Hilson, who recently announced he would not complete his investigation prior to Election Day.

Despite his controversies and significantly lagging behind Nessel in fundraising and name recognition, DePerno closed the gap in polling in recent weeks, bringing the race to a statistical tie.

The race was contentious from the start, as Nessel and DePerno have diametrically opposite views on most issues, including the 2020 election and abortion rights.

Nessel defended the 2020 election results and said she would work to block the 1931 law banning abortion from being implemented, while DePerno supports a forensic audit of the 2020 election and has vowed to enforce the 1931 law.

He also supports banning the emergency contraceptive Plan B.

On the campaign trail, DePerno frequently referred to an off-the-cuff comment Nessel made saying she wanted a “drag queen for every school” during a speech that argued conservatives were raising “fake issues” about gender. Nessel said she was joking, but the remark took on a life of its own and has appeared in several attack ads.

Nessel has accused DePerno of being homophobic and transphobic, citing his frequent use of the word “Groomer General” to describe her. She declined DePerno’s request for three debates.

The winner of the race will oversee a $108 million budget and more than 500 lawyers, investigators, and other staff in an office tasked with ensuring consumer protection, public safety, civil suits, victims rights, addressing illegal business practices and more.

If re-elected, Nessel has said she hopes to dive deeper into consumer protection issues, increase cybersecurity, combat organized retail crimes and continue working on a pilot job court diverting low-level offenders away from the criminal justice system into job training initiatives.

DePerno has offered few specifics about what he’d do in office, but has promised on the campaign trail to crack down on crime and issue an opinion “on day one” declaring critical race theory unconstitutional.