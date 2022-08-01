The ruling is a victory for prosecutors in Jackson and Kent counties, who say they would prosecute abortions.

Michigan’s old ban, from 1931, makes providing an abortion a four-year felony.

Enforcement of the ban had been suspended by an order from a Court of Claims judge.

LANSING — County prosecutors can enforce Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban despite a state injunction, a Court of Appeals panel concluded Monday in a major order that could criminalize abortion in parts of the state.

The 91-year-old law would make it a crime for physicians to perform abortions unless the life of the mother is in jeopardy. It was set to take effect after the U.S. Supreme Court last month overturned Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed the right to abortion nationwide for nearly 50 years.

Michigan’s old ban was suspended in May by a ruling from Court of Claims Judge Elizabeth Gleicher that prohibited Attorney General Dana Nessel and anyone under her “control or supervision” from enforcing it.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jerard Jarzynka and Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker — who have already signaled they’ll consider charges against abortion providers — asked the Court of Appeals to take over the case from Gleicher.

But a three-judge panel denied that request Monday, ruling Jarzynka and Becker do not have “standing” because Gleicher’s injunction “does not apply to county prosecutors.”

“The core nature of a county prosecutor is that of a local, not a state official,” wrote presiding Judge Stephen Borrello. “Because county prosecutors are local officials, jurisdiction of the Court of Claims does not extend to them.”

Borrello was appointed to the bench by former Gov. Jennifer Granholm, a Democrat. He was joined in the unanimous order by Judges Michael Kelley and Michael Gadola.

“The decision is wrong, but it doesn’t take effect for 21 days” under standing rules of the court, said Mark Brewer, an attorney for Planned Parenthood of Michigan, which is seeking to overturn the 1931 law.

“We’re looking at our options” for a possible appeal or other legal action within that three-week window before local prosecutors could file charges, Brewer said.

Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, opposes the 1931 law and has repeatedly said she will not enforce it even if it is re-enacted by the courts.

Nessel has the authority to “supervise, consult and advise county prosecutors,” Borrello wrote in the order. But she cannot “control the discretion afforded to county prosecutors in the exercise of their statutory duties.”

Attorneys for Planned Parenthood of Michigan, who are challenging the 1931 abortion law as unconstitutional, were not immediately available for comment.

Monday’s order was a “victorious defeat” for county prosecutors prepared to enforce the law, said David Kallman, an attorney representing Jarzynka and Becker.

The Court of Appeals dismissed their complaint, but “we got what we wanted,” Kallman told Bridge Michigan, noting police have not yet forwarded Jarzynka and Becker and cases for potential prosecution.

“If a case is brought to them for review, they’ll look at it, and if the elements are there, they will prosecute under the statute,” he said.

Michigan’s 1931 law, if re-enacted, would make it a felony crime for anyone to perform an abortion in the state. The only exception would be to preserve the life of the mother.

Violations would be punishable by up to four years in prison and/or a fine of up to $5,000. Physicians who perform abortions could also face administrative penalties from the state, including revocation of medical licenses. Clinics, too, could face possible penalties.

Jarzynka and Becker represent two of the 13 Michigan counties with at least one abortion provider.

More than 1,400 women from Kent County had an abortion last year, accounting for about 5 percent of the 28,409 performed in the state, according to statistics from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

About 283 Jackson County women had an abortion last year, the same records show.

Democratic prosecutors in seven of 13 Michigan counties with abortion clinics, including population centers in Wayne and Oakland counties, have said they will not enforce the 1931 law if it is re-enacted.

But abortion providers in those areas should be careful too, Kallman said. “Prosecutors change, and they can get voted out of office. There’s a six-year statute of limitations on these felonies.”

Nessel, the state’s Democratic attorney general, previously said abortion rights in Michigan were hanging by a thread.

“The thread has torn,” Nessel wrote on Twitter Monday morning, responding to the Court of Appeals decision. “Stay tuned for further developments on this. Appeals and additional motions on the pending cases are likely.”

The Right to Life case is one of two major legal challenges seeking to strike down the 1931 abortion ban.

Separately, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is urging the Michigan Supreme Court to consider the constitutionality of the old law.

Voters could also have a say in November: Reproductive Freedom for All, backed by Planned Parenthood and the ACLU, last month submitted 753,759 signatures for a potential ballot proposal to enshrine abortion rights in the Michigan Constitution