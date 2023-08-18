This Week on One Detroit:

Peace & Prosperity Youth Action Movement promotes youth leadership at ARISE Detroit’s Neighborhoods Day

Recognizing the pivotal role that celebrating youth plays in fostering a generation of positive and productive future leaders, communities like Detroit are coming together to honor the potential and achievements of young individuals. From grassroots initiatives to city-wide events, like ARISE Detroit’s Neighborhoods Day, the spotlight on youth accomplishments not only instills confidence and empowerment but also paves the way for a brighter tomorrow.

This story also appeared in DPTV - One Detroit

The Church of the Messiah in Islandview hosted an event during this year’s 17th annual ARISE Detroit! Neighborhoods Day on Aug. 5 to promote peace and highlight the diligent work of the youth in Detroit. One Detroit contributor Daijah Moss talked with youth leaders from the Peace & Prosperity Youth Action Movement.

The Detroit City Council’s recent decision to expand the use of ShotSpotter has only amplified these concerns. As the system is set to be deployed in more neighborhoods, citizens are demanding clarity on its potential implications for privacy, surveillance, and community-police relations.

BridgeDetroit’s Malachi Barrett, who has reported on this story previously, talked with producer Will Glover for a conversation about a call from Detroiters for more transparency from Sound Thinking and the Detroit Police Department, the Detroit Police Department’s shift on ShotSpotter’s impact, and how the technology’s expansion will affect residents around the city.

One Detroit Weekend: August 18, 2023

Looking for some summer fun in Detroit? Travel back to medieval times at the Michigan Renaissance Festival or immerse yourself in Middle Eastern culture at the St. Rafka Summer Festival. You can also indulge in a one-of-a-kind Michigan ice cream flavor at the Howell Melon Festival. Plus, enjoy a variety of music performances happening in and around the city. Check out everything you can do around town during the August 18th weekend and beyond on “One Detroit Weekend” with contributors Cecelia Sharpe and Peter Whorf of 90.9 WRCJ.

List of upcoming events: