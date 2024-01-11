A stormwater project proposed for the Brightmoor neighborhood seeks to relocate 13 residents from their homes.

The plan to construct a 16-acre water retention pond would impact homes on Greydale, Lyndon, Burgess, Chapel, Bentler, and Eaton streets. A meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Crowell Recreation Center, 16630 Lahser, to inform residents about the project and gather input.

Related:

The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department’s (DWSD) Brightmoor Stormwater Improvement Project stoked fears for some neighbors that properties would be seized by the city after Mayor Mike Duggan last year said the city of Detroit could use eminent domain for solar projects.

Local Brightmoor farmer Pamela Ronson said fliers about the project were left on a few Brightmoor residents’ doorsteps in early December and early January. The notices informed residents that as DWSD began construction, expected to start in 2026, it would be acquiring privately held land. It did not, however, say how the land would be acquired.

Residents of Detroit’s Brightmoor neighborhood meet Thursday, Jan. 11 to talk about a new stormwater basin proposal that would require 13 homeowners to move. Credit: Quinn Banks/BridgeDetroit Credit: Quinn Banks / BridgeDetroit

Bryan Peckinpaugh, spokesperson for DWSD, said he wasn’t able to offer many details on the project which remains in the exploratory phase. But he said the department would not be using eminent domain.

“We’re not purchasing it without them voluntarily selling it,” Peckinpaugh said. “We’re purposely meeting with homeowners to see if they want to be involved in a project – that want to voluntarily allow DWSD to purchase their property so we could do a stormwater project for Brightmoor.”

The project is to “help reduce basement backups and street flooding by providing more capacity to the city’s sewer system” according to the flier. The project would also include community benefits for properties directly within or next to the proposed site. If it proceeds, construction is expected to begin in 2026 and wrap up by 2030.

DWSD chose the location because of its low elevation, proximity to the river and the number of land bank-owned parcels in the area, Peckinpaugh said.

“We can’t do this project in any part of the city because we have to be near the river and there used to be natural streams in Brightmoor so we’re recreating some of the topography,” he said. “But we’re not going to do the project unless the homeowners support it.”

According to the flier, the development catalyst for the project is “50 acres of future, high-density development to occur within the drainage area.” The drainage area is 500 acres, encompassing Brightmoor, Minock Park and the Grandmont neighborhood.

Detroit resident Samson Israel speaks out at the at the Jan. 11 Brightmoor stormwater project meeting. Credit: Quinn Banks / BridgeDetroit

Ronson said the communication from DWSD has been confusing, referencing the two different fliers sent out, one that said 22 homeowners would be impacted and another that said 13.

“The lack of clear and consistent information from the city has been confusing, as a result of top-down dissemination,” she told BridgeDetroit.

Peckinpaugh said the department reduced the size of the project based on community feedback.

“The project is evolving based on feedback from the property owners and community,” he said by email. “The project phase is a conversation with directly impacted property owners to get their support before we move forward with further community outreach, approvals and securing funding.”

DWSD is urging residents that can’t attend the meeting to call the department at 313-782-2477 “as soon as possible” to see how the project impacts them.