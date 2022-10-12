This Week on American Black Journal:

Black Midwest Symposium in Detroit Focuses on Unique Midwest Challenges, Solutions

The second biennial Black Midwest Symposium is coming to Detroit Oct. 20-22, 2022, at the Wayne County Community College District’s Curtis L Ivery Downtown Campus. The event will explore the unique challenges Black Midwesterners face. Since the inaugural convening in fall 2019, Black Midwestern communities have been at the core of racial injustices and social justice movements.

This year, the convening will bring community members and Black thought leaders together to discuss the struggles of African Americans in the Midwest and Rust Belt regions, and the opportunities to bring about change in their local communities. “American Black Journal” host Stephen Henderson sits down with one of the event’s planning committee members, Marquis Taylor, to learn more about the goal of the symposium, this year’s theme— Presence and Protest, and the featured speakers.

Detroit Artists Market Marks 90th Anniversary With Special Multigenerational Exhibit

The Detroit Artists Market is celebrating its 90th birthday with a new, multigenerational exhibit featuring several artists who have honed their skills in Detroit. The special anniversary exhibition, titled “Detroit Expat Artists: Homecoming,” showcases a variety of artists working in different media and genres over the last 50 years.

Artists featured in the exhibit include Matthew Bandsuch, Christopher Batten, McArthur Binion, Melvin Clark, Brenda Goodman, Garry Grant, Artis Lane, Al Loving, Joshua Newth, Yolanda Sharpe, Eric Smith, Nick Sousanis, and Michael Kelly Williams. The exhibition was curated by Stephanie James and Elizabeth Youngblood.

“American Black Journal” host Stephen Henderson sits down with James to learn more about the works on display, the participating artists, and how Detroit Artists Market has contributed to the city’s vibrant art scene.

Detroit’s State of the Hood Summit Brings Civic, Community Leaders Together to Talk About Gun Violence

Detroit’s State of the Hood summit returned this year to talk about solutions for stopping gun violence. The annual summit of residents and community leaders is organized by Church of the Messiah Pastor Barry Randolph in the Islandview neighborhood on Detroit’s east side. The forum serves as a place for residents to share their biggest concerns about gun violence in their neighborhoods, and a space for civic and religious leaders to discuss solutions that can empower community members to create change.

Producer Marcus Green takes viewers to the 2022 State of the Hood summit to hear what religious and community leaders have to say about gun violence in Detroit. Plus, summit participants explore the current resources and investments needed to stop gun violence involving inner city neighborhood youth.

