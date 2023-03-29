This Week on American Black Journal:

The Black Church in Detroit: Trailblazing African American women in ministry

In recognition of Women’s History Month, American Black Journal’s “Black Church in Detroit” series highlights two trailblazing African American women in ministry: Oak Grove AME Church Pastor Rev. Cindy Rudolph and the late Martha Jean “The Queen” Steinberg, a Detroit radio icon and founder of the Home of Love Church.

Host Stephen Henderson sits down with Rev. Rudolph and Jay Butler of WDET-101.9 FM, a longtime colleague and friend of Martha Jean Steinberg, to talk about the historic accomplishments of both women.

Rev. Rudolph describes her journey to becoming the first female senior pastor at Oak Grove AME Church and talks with Henderson about the painful and cheerful times along the way. She shares how the church’s congregation has embraced her, the increase of women leaders in the AME Church, and the female mentors who inspired her.

Plus, Henderson talks with Butler, who worked with Steinberg at WJLB-97.9 FM, about Steinberg’s rise to fame on the radio and her decision to transition from playing R&B music to playing all gospel music on her show. He also talks with Henderson about how Steinberg bought WQBH-1400 AM and hired him as program director, her close ties to the community, how she lived her life according to what God told her to do, and her decision to start the Home of Love Church.