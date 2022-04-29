This Week on American Black Journal:

“American Black Journal” continues its series The Black Church in Detroit with an examination of the impacts and contributions Black Catholics and parishes have made in Detroit. Host Stephen Henderson and producer AJ Walker will explore the history of the Black Catholic Church, its support during the civil rights movements and its focus on equal rights and racial justice.

Detroit’s Black Catholic population isn’t what it used to be. What was once a thriving religious community here has dwindled over the years.

Host Stephen Henderson sits down with University of Detroit Mercy President Dr. Antoine Garibaldi and Vickie Figueroa, the associate director of cultural ministries at the Archdiocese of Detroit, for a discussion about Black Catholic parishes in Detroit, including the dwindling population of Black Catholics and what efforts are being made to rebuild the community. Plus, they talk about the state of Catholic education in the city.

It had a name change, has dealt with racially charged controversy and is preparing to celebrate being around for a century. “American Black Journal” producer AJ Walker visits St. Charles Lwanga parish, formerly known as St. Cecelia Church, for a wide-ranging discussion with its pastor, Fr. Theodore Parker, as the parish prepares for its 100th-anniversary celebration.

The two talk about the history of Black Catholicism, the church’s name change and the controversy that ensued after the church revealed a painting of a Black Christ in the 1960s.

