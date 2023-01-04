This Week on American Black Journal:

The Best of ‘American Black Journal’ in 2022

We’re welcoming in 2023 with a look back at some of American Black Journal’s thought-provoking conversations and interesting guests from the past year. Host Stephen Henderson takes a look at key stories and conversations focusing on racial disparities, police brutality, arts and culture, and the show’s Black Church in Detroit series.

Henderson revisits conversations about the killings of two unarmed Black men by white police officers: Patrick Lyoya died after being shot by a Grand Rapids cop, and 2022 marked the 30th anniversary of the murder of Malice Green by two Detroit police officers. We’ll also hear about a study that revealed Black motorists were stopped by Michigan State Police at a disproportionately higher rate than other racial groups.

We’ll show a host of African American arts and culture stories, including Henderson’s conversation with Detroit-born playwright Dominique Morisseau about her musical, “Ain’t Too Proud,” the story of The Temptations. We’ll also hear portions of interviews with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith and 2022 Kresge Eminent Artist Olayami Dabls.

We’ll hear about the rich history of Black cowboys and cowgirls and the popularity of Black rodeos today. Plus, a sample of music from violinist Leslie DeShazor, one of last year’s Detroit Jazz Festival performers.

And finally, highlights from The Black Church in Detroit series that focused on COVID’s impact on the church; a rare interview with Church of God in Christ Presiding Bishop J. Drew Sheard and his wife, gospel great Karen Clark-Sheard; and a segment exploring the connection between Gospel music and the Blues.

