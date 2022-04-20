This Week on American Black Journal:

Small Business Workshop Covers Business Recovery, Sustainability Amidst COVID

For the past eight years, The LEE Group‘s President and CEO Mark S. Lee has put a focus on helping small businesses through the challenges of starting and sustaining a new venture. The past few years, however, COVID-19 has caused major disruptions to our economy and to the survival of small businesses. The LEE Group’s Small Business Workshop returns for its eighth year with a focus on business recovery and sustainability.

Prior to the start of the virtual Small Business Workshop series, host Stephen Henderson sits down with Lee for some helpful tips for small businesses trying to recover from the challenges of COVID-19. Plus, David Girodat, Regional President of Fifth Third Bank for Eastern Michigan, the event’s sponsor, talks about the topic lineup for this year’s series, the issues small businesses face today and how small businesses can bounce back to re-establish a strong foundation for the future.

Wolverine Bar Association’s Barristers’ Ball Returns After Two–Year Hiatus

The Wolverine Bar Association’s major fundraising event, the Barristers’ Ball, has returned after a two-year pandemic-related hiatus. Before this year’s ball, titled “The Come Back,” host Stephen Henderson talks with Wolverine Bar President Kim Ward and retired judge Craig Strong, a recipient of the association’s Golden Gavel Award, about the importance of the association to the African American legal community in Michigan and how it supports aspiring lawyers and judge.

The Wolverine Bar Association, located in Detroit, began in 1930 to promote racial equality in legal matters for Detroit’s Black community. Today, the bar association provides a number of resources, programs and scholarships for young African Americans interested in pursuing a career in law.

