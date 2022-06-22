This Week on American Black Journal:
15th Annual Silence the Violence March Rallies to Stop Gun Violence in Detroit
On the 15th year of Detroit’s annual “Silence the Violence” march, and in the wake of several mass shootings and Congress nearing a bipartisan agreement on stricter gun control laws, “American Black Journal” examines how gun violence affects communities of color. “Silence the Violence” is organized by Pastor Barry Randolph from the Church of the Messiah.
“American Black Journal” Producer Marcus Green takes us to the march and rally on Detroit’s east side, where he hears from participants who gathered to remember victims, and who are calling for a change in gun control laws and violence in America.
FORCE Detroit Discusses Creative Solutions to Gun Violence in Communities of Color
How does gun violence affect communities of color on a daily basis? FORCE Detroit, a nonprofit organization focused on finding creative solutions to combat gun violence and building a safer Detroit, brings together interfaith, grassroots and public sector leaders to have difficult conversations about complex issues in the community.
FORCE Detroit Director Alia Harvey Quinn joins “American Black Journal” host Stephen Henderson for an in-depth conversation about how communities of color are affected in the aftermath of violent gun crimes. Plus, she talks about building relationships and establishing a new normal for those likely to be involved in violent crimes.
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Police Chief James White on Violence, Crime in the City
How have Detroit’s efforts to reduce gun violence in the city changed under the present leadership? “American Black Journal” revisits a conversation from the 2022 Mackinac Policy Conference with Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Detroit Police Chief James White.
Host Stephen Henderson moderates a conversation with Duggan and White at the Detroit Regional Chamber’s annual conference focusing on violence, crime and policing in the city.
