This Week on American Black Journal:

The Midwest Invitational Rodeo, featuring African American cowboys and cowgirls, will visit the Wayne County Fairgrounds in Belleville on June 10-11, 2022.

This story also appeared in DPTV - American Black Journal

Ahead of the rodeo, “American Black Journal” guest host Trudy Gallant-Stokes sits down with Midwest Invitational Rodeo Founder Nicole Scott and rodeo athlete Staci Russell to explore the rich cultural history of the Black rodeo, a part of Black history that’s rarely told.

They discuss what families can expect from the all-ages event, what it takes to participate in a rodeo, the cultural and educational experiences the Midwest Invitational Rodeo offers, and why it’s crucial to preserve and showcase the history of African American cowboys and cowgirls.

Construction for a new park is underway on Detroit’s West Riverfront after community leaders broke ground for the new Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park, formerly known as the West Riverfront Park, in May. According to the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy’s website, the park “will undergo a dramatic transformation into a world-class gathering place for all.” There are plans to include basketball courts at the William Davidson Sport House, an outdoor classroom for kids in the Delta Dental Play Garden, and more.

“American Black Journal” producer AJ Walker takes viewers to the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park groundbreaking to hear from the leaders responsible for bringing the park to reality. Plus, Walker takes viewers on a tour of what the park will look like and the activities available for families.

Closing out the episode, Grammy-nominated, Detroit-based trumpeter and composer Kris Johnson performs an original song in an appearance on “Detroit Performs: Live from Marygrove.

