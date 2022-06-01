This Week on American Black Journal:

Addressing Mental Health Awareness, Support in the Black Church

“American Black Journal” continues its “Black Church in Detroit” series with a candid conversation about mental health in the Black church. Guest host Trudy Gallant-Stokes examines the Black church’s role in helping congregants with mental health issues and why it’s important for pastors to practice self-care too.

This story also appeared in DPTV - American Black Journal

Rev. Dr. Carla Spight-Mackey, a minister and licensed clinical therapist at Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network, and Rev. Dr. Tony Henderson, associate professor of practical theology at the Ecumenical Theological Seminary, join Gallant-Stokes for a conversation about how faith intersects with mental health in the Black church, how to reduce the stigma of mental illness in the Black community, and how clergy can maintain good mental health practices themselves.

RELATED: Mental Health Awareness Month Highlights Disparities and Stigma in the Black Community

Plus, the trio discusses the pandemic’s impact on mental health over the past two years and how the religious community has come together to support mental wellness in the Black church during a time that’s been filled with loss, grief, isolation and other mental health challenges.

Watch Now: