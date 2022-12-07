This Week on American Black Journal:

Thirty years ago, on November 5, 1992, Malice Green, an unarmed Black man, was killed by two white Detroit police officers after the officers approached Green in his parked car on the city’s west side.

Green’s murder quickly rose into the national spotlight as a symbol of police brutality, much like the police beating of Rodney King a year earlier in Los Angeles which resulted in heightened racial tensions and rioting after the officers involved in that case were acquitted.

On the 30th anniversary of Green’s tragic death, “American Black Journal” dedicates this episode to looking back at the murder, as well as the court case and convictions that followed.