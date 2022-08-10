This Week on American Black Journal:

Detroit Jazz Festival Returns In Person for 2022 Labor Day Weekend

After two years of virtual performances, Detroit Jazz Festival, the annual Labor Day weekend tradition is planning to return to live, public performances in downtown Detroit for its 43rd festival season.

This story also appeared in DPTV - American Black Journal

Host Stephen Henderson gets all the details on this year’s event from Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation President & Artistic Director Chris Collins, including the lineup of performers and the live streaming options available for jazz lovers who can’t make it in person. Plus, Collins unveils the official jazz poster for this year’s festival to “American Black Journal” audiences.

Jazz violinist Leslie DeShazor also joins the conversation to talk about her excitement of being a solo artist for the first time at this year’s festival, following years of participating in the string sections for other headliners. And, Central Michigan University’s Executive Director for Detroit Outreach Rhonda Welsh speaks about CMU’s support for the Detroit Jazz Festival’s year-round educational initiatives that are preparing the next generation of musicians.

Plus, we’ll close out the show with a performance by the Leslie DeShazor Quintet, recorded at the Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe in Grosse Pointe Farms.

Watch Now: