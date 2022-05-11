This Week on American Black Journal:

Bookstock, the Detroit-area’s largest used book and media sale, returns this year to Laurel Park Place in Livonia after a two-year COVID-related hiatus. The event benefits literacy and education projects in Southeast Michigan and will feature more than 400,000 used books, DVDs, CDs, books on tape, vinyl records and more for sale. Leftover Bookstock items are donated to area nonprofits and charities in the community.

This story also appeared in DPTV - American Black Journal

Ahead of the May 15-22 event, host Stephen Henderson sits down with Bookstock Honorary Chairperson Neal Rubin, columnist for the Detroit Free Press; Bookstock Honorary Chancellor Alycia Meriweather, district deputy superintendent for Detroit Public Schools; and fourth-grade Detroit teacher Kenya Austin-Posey to discuss Bookstock’s partnership with the community, the state of literacy in metro Detroit, the importance of literacy accessibility and the impact the pandemic has had on education.

A new exhibit series at the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit (MOCAD) celebrates and uplifts Black artists from Detroit and the works they have created. MOCAD’s spring/summer 2022 exhibit series features exhibitions from Dream Hampton, Nep Sidhu, Sterling Toles, Stableheed Art Collective, and artists from the collection of James Dozier.

Producer Eden Sabolboro tells the story of Detroit-native Sterling Toles, whose creative works can be seen on display at MOCAD’s spring/summer 2022 exhibit series.

For Detroit Performs: Live From Marygrove, singer/songwriter Aaron Lewys performs his song “Stop Wasting My Time,” a song about staying away from those who might distract you from your aspirations and dreams. Aaron Lewys brings a unique twist of soul and storytelling to his music, and with it, he hopes he takes audiences on a journey of self-awareness and growth during each performance.

