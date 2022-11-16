This story also appeared in DPTV - American Black Journal

Host Stephen Henderson talks with two Black women entrepreneurs about the unique challenges they face. Detroit’s Birwood Wall makes history. Detroit Bass Day pays tribute to The Temptations and talks about fatherhood. Plus, “American Black Journal” remembers the late Tyrone Winfrey.

Read Now at One Detroit.

