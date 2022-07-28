This Week on American Black Journal:

In the wake of the recent mass shootings across the country, American Black Journal continues its “The Black Church in Detroit” series with a look at the Black church’s moral and spiritual roles in reducing gun violence in the community. We start with a look at how pastors, like Rev. Cindy Rudolph at Oak Grove AME Church, are talking to their congregations about the violence.

This story also appeared in DPTV - American Black Journal

Then, Host Stephen Henderson sits down with Pastor Barry Randolph of Church of the Messiah Detroit and Rev. QuanTez Pressley, lead pastor at Third New Hope Baptist Church and a member of the Detroit Board of Police Commissioners, for a frank conversation about the root causes of the mass shootings, the church’s role and resources in disrupting the violence, and the candid concerns of young people in their congregations.

It was the summer of 1949 when Detroit began ushering in a new wave of urban renewal, and Detroit’s Black Bottom neighborhood quickly became the target for the bulk of the city’s urban redevelopment. The Plowshares Theatre Company‘s new musical “Hastings Street” depicts the life of one African American family, the Carsons, in flux as the city unravels a host of changes of its own. The musical runs through July 31, 2022 at the Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts.

Before the world premiere of the musical, “American Black Journal” producer Marcus Green takes viewers behind the scenes to a rehearsal to see how the musical came together. Plus, Green talks with the musical’s co-creators, jazz trumpeter/composer Kris Johnson, actor/singer John Sloan III, and Plowshares Theatre Artistic Director Gary Anderson about the making of the musical, the Detroit history it represents, and the message viewers can take away from the performance.

Watch Now: