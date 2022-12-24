Season’s Greetings!

Orlando Bailey here and I wanted to drop in to wish you a very Happy Holidays! It has been an ongoing privilege to serve as the Director of Engagement at BridgeDetroit.

BridgeDetroit’s editorial team takes a much deserved rest during this time of year. In addition to our regular news coverage, we’ve taken time to reflect on our accomplishments in 2022 and to share some of our priorities for 2023. Our editors and reporters love serving the citizens in the City of Detroit. We thank you for reading and your ongoing support of our nonprofit newsroom.

In 2022, our newsroom took a tour around the city and met with residents in every city council district for our “Tell Us Detroit” town hall series in partnership with Detroit is Different. We heard firsthand from communities how they were contending with the need for home repairs, high automotive insurance rates, acquiring publicly owned land and soaring utility rates. We amplified these priorities and stories in our coverage all year long.

For BridgeDetroit members, we got to cruise the Detroit River on a schooner adventure just for fun and we held a “Meet the Reporters” gathering where we explored ways to keep our coverage impactful and expansive.

So as we pause for the holidays, I’d like to express our deepest gratitude for your unwavering support in 2022.

Be on the lookout for engagement opportunities in 2023. BridgeDetroit is your newsroom and we look forward to the opportunity to further center you and your priorities in our coverage!

Yours In Community,

Orlando