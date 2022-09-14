This Week on One Detroit, Arts & Culture:

An archive of oral history interviews with Japanese internment camp survivors found by Detroit documentary filmmaker Chien-An Yuan sparked an idea: how could these stories be creatively amplified to tell a new story, one reflective of the past and present day? That’s where the Asian American and Pacific Islander artists’ collective IS/LAND, of which Yuan is a collaborator, came in.

This story also appeared in DPTV - One Detroit

Together they created a new collaboration titled “Invisible Embrace,” to create a space and experience that allows audiences to share, learn and reflect on the experiences of Japanese internment camp survivors. A performance of “Invisible Embrace” can be seen at the Ann Arbor Public Library in October.

One Detroit Arts & Culture sat down with Amber Kao, a mover and creative collaborator on “Invisible Embrace” with IS/LAND, to talk about the unique sound mechanics used, how recent waves of anti-Asian hate reflect the survivors’ stories, and what they hope audiences take away from the performance.

Twelve years ago the College for Creative Studies, in Detroit, and Business Leaders for Michigan joined forces to create Design Core Detroit, a nonprofit economic development corporation housed within the creative college with a mission to establish Detroit as a globally recognized creative capital. That same year Design Core Detroit celebrated the inaugural Detroit Month of Design, a multi-disciplinary creative arts festival that’s held annually from Sept. 1-30, to showcase the diversity of creativity Detroit has to offer.

One Detroit Arts & Culture host Satori Shakoor sits down with Design Core Detroit Co-Executive Director Kiana Wenzel for a conversation about the 80 different events, like Eastern Market After Dark, on tap for this year’s festival, ranging from exhibitions, installations, artist talks, tours and workshops.

Plus, they talk about Detroit’s storied history of creative industries and designers, as well as the new generation of designers coming out of the city’s top creative colleges, and about a new vision for inclusive design that’s more sustainable and equitable.

A rich tradition of Hispanic culture lives within Southwest Detroit’s neighborhoods. It’s not only found in the corridors of Mexicantown but in a local dance troupe, Ballet Folklorico de Detroit, whose mission is to keep the Mexican traditions of folkloric dance alive for a new generation of Mexican Americans living here. In recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month Sept. 15 – Oct. 15, One Detroit contributing producer Daijah Moss takes a trip to Southwest Detroit to learn more about Ballet Folklorico de Detroit.

Ballet Folklorico de Detroit Co-Founders Janette and Lance Rodriguez join Moss to talk about giving younger Mexican Americans a sense of pride in their heritage through the folkloric dance traditions, the role dance plays in Mexican culture, and the numerous styles of dance and clothing dancers might wear based on the region where the dance originated.

Plus, Moss talks with four students — Adiley and Adilen Ramirez Garcia, and Karen and Alondra Castellanos — about how being involved in the organization has helped them connect with and learn about their Mexican heritage.

Closing out the show, One Detroit gets viewers moving and grooving with a Latin dance party from “Detroit Perform: Live from Marygrove,” featuring Armando Vega’s salsa band.

Watch Now: