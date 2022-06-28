This Week on One Detroit, Arts & Culture:

Renowned Cuban pianist, composer and bandleader Jesús “Chucho” Valdés, 80, has amassed a laundry list of awards and accolades in his decades as a musician, including seven Grammy and four Latin Grammy Awards, a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Latin Academy of Recording Arts & Science, and he’s been inducted into the Latin Songwriters Hall of Fame. This year, he adds another accolade to the list as the Detroit Jazz Festival‘s 2022 artist-in-residence.

This story also appeared in DPTV - One Detroit

Chucho Valdés has performed solo and as a bandleader, blending elements of Afro-Cuban music tradition with jazz, classical, rock and more into a deeply personal style. Ahead of the 2022 Labor Day weekend festival, WRCJ “The Swing Set” host Linda Yohn sits down with Valdés to talk about performing at the upcoming festival and his role as the 2022 artist-in-residence.

As the Detroit 1967 riots began, a revelation was brewing in the city, and what rose from the ashes of the rebellion has ultimately shaped the city and how it functions today. In Dominique Morisseau‘s production of “Detroit ’67,” the questions of race, social justice and progress that took center stage during the 1967 riots turn inward to see how the civil disturbance intertwined and impacted the lives of one African American family.

The play ran from May 11 – June 5, 2022 in the General Motors Theatre at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, courtesy of the Detroit Public Theatre.

One Detroit contributor AJ Walker sits down with Detroit Public Theatre Co-Founder and Co-Producing Artistic Director Courtney Burkett to talk about the compassion for community and humanity audiences get from watching the play and how Burkett believes “Detroit ’67” adds to Detroit’s arts and culture scene, and its overall narrative. Plus, Burkett shares news about a new Detroit Public Theatre space opening in the fall of 2022 in Detroit’s Midtown.

Detroit Symphony Orchestra Announces 2022-2023 Season Lineup, Featuring New Commissions, Piano Soloists, Strings Performances

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra (DSO) returns for its 45th season with a lineup of A-list composers and performers set to take the Orchestra Hall stage later this year.

The DSO’s 2022-2023 season will feature a series of newly commissioned works from Brian Nabors, Michael Abels, Jessie Montgomery, Tania Leon, and Carlos Simon, as well as solo piano performances by Emanuel Ax, Isata Kanneh-Mason, Daniil Trifonov and Garrick Ohlsson. The string performances will feature notable violinists María Dueñas, Anne Akiko Meyers, Baiba Skride and Augustin Hadelich.

WRCJ Producer and Host Peter Whorf talks with DSO President and CEO Erik Ronmark about what’s ahead for the DSO’s 2022-2023 season and the relationships the symphony has built with artists over the years. Plus, Ronmark shares more about a special performance featuring the work of the DSO’s former artist-in-residence Anthony Davis.

Watch Now: