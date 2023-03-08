This Week on American Black Journal:
The 2023 Economic outlook for African American entrepreneurs and consumers
As the economic toll of the pandemic on businesses wanes, what do the experts forecast the economy will look like in 2023 for Black-owned businesses and African American consumers?
One study from the Brookings Institute, released in 2022, shows that 92% of Black businesses surveyed experienced financial challenges during the pandemic, compared to 79% of white-owned companies. More recently, year over year from 2022 to 2023, earnings for Black businesses were down significantly compared to white-owned businesses, Mark S. Lee, the president of The LEE Group, said.
Examining the economic outlook for 2023 and its impact on African Americans, “American Black Journal” host Stephen Henderson speaks with Mark S. Lee about the financial forecast as the pandemic eases. They discuss the state of inflation, what small businesses should do to prepare for the year ahead, reducing credit card debt, and deciding whether it’s a good time to purchase a home.
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater makes a stop in Detroit on North American tour
The world-renowned African American dance group, the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatr, will make a stop in Detroit March 17-19 during its 22-city North American tour that started March 8 in Chicago. The historic cultural organization, created by African American dancer Alvin Ailey, celebrates the unique experiences of African Americans and preserves and enriches the American modern dance heritage.
Ahead of the company’s performance in Detroit, “American Black Journal” host Stephen Henderson sits down with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Artistic Director Robert Battle, who took the helm in July 2011 following his predecessors Judith Jamison and Alvin Ailey himself.
The two talk about the upcoming Detroit performance, the history of the organization and its founder, and how the dance company changed the face of contemporary dance. Plus, they discuss how the pandemic’s disruption forced the group to think outside the box in order to continue to entertain and grow their audiences.
