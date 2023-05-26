This Week on One Detroit:

2023 Mackinac Policy Conference emphasizes collaborative solutions with ‘The Power of And’

Every year, the state’s top policymakers, C-suite business executives, academics, community and civic leaders head to Mackinac Island for the Detroit Regional Chamber’s Mackinac Policy Conference to discuss the challenges and opportunities that Michigan has before it. This year’s conference is set to explore the theme “The Power of And,” emphasizing the importance of collaboration, innovation and inclusive solutions to shape the future of Detroit and the state.

This story also appeared in DPTV - One Detroit

With an array of thought-provoking discussions, interactive sessions and networking opportunities, the 2023 conference is expected to be a platform for meaningful conversations and transformative ideas, much like previous ideas that began at the conference including the bipartisan auto-reform policy, rebounding Detroit from bankruptcy, and more.

One Detroit’s 2023 Mackinac Policy Conference correspondent Zoe Clark, political director for Michigan Radio, sat down with Detroit Regional Chamber CEO Sandy Baruah and Bank of America Michigan President Matt Elliott, this year’s conference chair, for a preview of the annual conference and what attendees can expect. They talk about the conference theme, the future of work, what each are looking forward to, and how the conference’s conversations affect the daily lives of Michiganders.

Detroit Public TV will provide live coverage of the Mackinac Policy Conference beginning Tuesday, May 30. Stream key conversations from the conference here. Plus, don’t miss a special one-hour One Detroit episode from the conference airing at 7 p.m. ET Thursday, June 1.