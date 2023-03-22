This Week on American Black Journal:

The real estate development industry is dealing with a representation crisis. According to a March 2023 study from the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC) and Grove Impact, minority developers — Black and Hispanic — together make up less than 1% of the entire real estate industry. African Americans make up 0.4% of the industry, while Hispanic developers represent only 0.16% of the industry.

This story also appeared in DPTV - American Black Journal

These findings point to the constraints many minority developers face trying to enter the industry. In the majority-African American populated city of Detroit, where does the state of Black real estate development stand?

American Black Journal and BridgeDetroit team up to examine the current state of Black real estate development in Detroit with excerpts from a virtual town hall titled, “Building Black Development.” Host Stephen Henderson moderates a robust discussion with local African American developers and leaders from organizations that are providing resources and tools to help level the playing field for minority developers.

Emerging, veteran Black developers discuss the barriers to entry in the real estate industry

Looking at the challenges faced by emerging and seasoned African American real estate developers, “American Black Journal” host Stephen Henderson talks with Hosey Development LLC Owner Richard Hosey, Urge Development Group CEO Roderick Hardamon and Jason Headen, the vice president of the Detroit market for CHN Housing Partners, about the process of getting development projects off the ground and completed.

Their discussion focuses on the racial wealth gap, a lack of access to capital, the risks involved in development, gaining the necessary experience, and other struggles that impact developers of color.